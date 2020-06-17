Nerja’s families in need get help from foodlink set up by expat in Spain’s Axarquia

WITH 25 per cent of Nerja’s residents suffering from lack of food during the health crisis and increased unemployment due to local businesses closing there has been a greater demand for help at the Nerja Solidaria foodbank.

Nerja’s Social Services were able to add to supplies with daily food donations to cater to 1,500 families each week. Now, although demand has dissipated as residents are able to return to employment, there are still a high number of those who depend on the service.

Judy Rust created the Nerja Maro Via Comida Foodlink which connects growers in Maro who have surplus produce to families in need in the area. With their help and some kind-hearted friends, she has managed to raise enough funds to cover deliveries of fresh vegetables and fruit from Social Services to those in need for the next two months.