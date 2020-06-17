Murcia firefighters tackle blaze at vehicle warehouse on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Murcia firefighters tackled a blaze at a vehicle warehouse close to an ITV centre in Mazarron on Spain’s Costa Blanca this afternoon.

SEVERAL witnesses called the Emergency Coordination Center 112 RM at around 2pm alerting them to a fire at the building in Calle La Pinilla road on RM-E19 in Mazarron.

The Coordinator of the Consortium of Fire and Rescue Services for the Region of Murcia despatched firefighters from three stations, Alhama de Murcia, Lorca and Mazarrón.

At the same time Mazarron Local Police and Red Cross health workers were sent to the scene, and the Guardia Civil was notified.

By 3.27pm, CEIS coordinator reported the fire was under control and requested water tankers, confirming there were no injuries.

At 5.01pm, the fire was extinguished and emergency services left the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.