MASSIVE TWISTER SPOTTED OVER MOORLAND AS UK IS BATTERED BY STORM

Onlookers joke that it’s the beginning of the apocalypse as a huge twister spotted over moorlands in Yorkshire
The tornado-like clouds were filmed by Sara Steeles-Yates who wrote on Facebook: “Tornado! Over Todmorden Moor heading towards Walsden/Bacup. Am expecting the other Horsemen of the Apocalypse any day now.”
The UK has been experiencing thunderstorms and the north west of England was recently hit with floods.
These thunderstorms have continued up to today with the Met Office issuing a ‘Yellow thunderstorm warning’ which means there is a good chance of more flooding and disruption
Information is coming that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
The Met Office has also said there is a chance fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life as well as delays and cancellations to transport services and power cuts.
It’s thought that by Friday we’ll be back on track for some warmer weather.