MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING T2 TRAINSPOTTING STAR BRADLY WELSH

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a boxing coach who starred as a gangster in T2 Trainspotting.

Sean Orman is alleged to have used a shotgun to kill Bradley Welsh, 48, outside his home in Edinburgh’s west end in April last year.

Allegedly Orman had also attacked two other men with a machete a month before Mr Welsh died.

Appearing by video link he pled not guilty to all the charges against him

-- Advertisement --



Bradley Welsh was rushed to hospital after being discovered In a stairwell seriously injured in the city’s Chester Street on 17 April 2019. He later died from his injuries.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the charges against Mr Orman allege that he fired a loaded shotgun at Mr Welsh, there were also multiple charges of speeding including travelling in his Audi Q7 at speeds in excess of 120mph (193kmh) within the city limits of Edinburgh.

Mr Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner in the 2017 movie sequel T2 Trainspotting, playing the gangland figure Mr Doyle.

Other credits include an episode of the TV series Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men.

After his death, Trainspotting author Irvin Welsh paid tribute to Mr Welsh and described him as his “beautiful friend”.

A further preliminary hearing will take place on 5 August at the High Court in Glasgow.