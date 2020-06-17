La Liga leaders Barcelona secure second straight win since return to action

La Liga leaders Barcelona secured a second straight win last night since the return of Spain’s football league action.

A FIRST-HALF goal from Ansu Fati, 17, and a controversial penalty from Lionel Messi led Barca to a 2-0 victory against Leganes at the Camp Nou, though the hosts didn’t put on a quick start performance like that against Mallorca on Saturday.

In fact it was the visitors from Madrid who created the first chances of the game when Lenglet was forced to clear a Javier Eraso shot right in front of goal, and Miguel Angel Guererro followed up with a shot that hit the post.

A goal from Griezmann was disallowed in the second half after Semedo was adjudged offside on a pass from Messi in the build-up via VAR, before a penalty from Messi clinched the leaders’ second goal.

Barcelona are once again five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, with Los Blancos taking on Valencia this evening.