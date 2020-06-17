How can exercise help with symptoms of Bipolar?

So, I have been eating healthy and exercising for 8 weeks now, not only am I beginning to see the physical changes to my body but I am also beginning to feel the benefits it is having to my mental health.

Whether you’ve just finished a long walk or an exercise routine in the gym, that feeling you get after a good workout is unbeatable. Your body feels energized and your mind feels more focused and less cluttered. For me, it releases an instant dash of happiness, but it may do much more than that- it might help prevent or reduce symptoms of my bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder being a condition that causes unusual shifts in mood and energy levels. I either feel very “up,” and energized at periods of time, or very “down,” depressed, and hopeless at other times. These mood episodes can affect my energy levels, emotions, and sleep patterns- and it can be very challenging to live with. That adrenaline and feel-good feeling after working out- it’s a very real feeling, its a result of your body producing natural feel-good chemicals. Other easy ways to stay active include:

Changing up your everyday activities, such as taking the stairs instead of the lift or parking a little further away from the entrance to the supermarket.

Taking your dog for a walk, instead of just letting them out in the garden.

Going for a power-walk along the beach or climbing up and down staircases if you can’t get to a gym.

If you don’t enjoy going to the gym or taking exercise classes, try activities that involve being active, like dancing.

Many kinds of treatments can ease symptoms- medications, therapy, and living a healthy lifestyle. Exercise alone won’t manage all of your symptoms, but it can make them easier to manage and reduce your risk of other health complications

-- Advertisement --



If something hurts or makes your symptoms more severe, stop those activities and talk to your doctor or professional. Different types of exercise work for different people. Keep trying new ways to stay active, have fun, and find what works for you. I, for example, struggle with fast weight rep workouts as it pumps me up too much, the adrenaline is just too much for me!! But in these last weeks, I have noticed a change in my moods throughout the day, less irritable, I actually have a sleeping pattern (it was non-existent before!), my anxiety is less pronounced too.

I would love to hear your thoughts on this, and if you have any tips that work for you. Write to me or follow me on Facebook @Mswillowbipolar

Love

Ms Bipolar x