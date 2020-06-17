Historic Soller train on Spain’s popular holiday island Mallorca on its way back

MALLORCA’S historic train running between Soller and island capital Palma is on its way back after a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The popular means of transport between the two will start running again on July 1.
The tram between Soller town and the port will also return.
The tram service was halted when Spain’s state of alarm came into force for the same reasons as the electric train, a minibus taking its place.
“Now is the time to go back to normality and get underway because we cannot carry on like this”, commented Tren de Soller president Oscar Mayol.