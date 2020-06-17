Famous Electronic Music Festival in Belgium Tomorrowland To Return but This Summer The DJs Go Digital

Belgium’s famous electronic music festival, Tomorrowland, will return this summer for music lovers to enjoy, however, the DJs will go digital as the festival will be live-streamed online.

The festival is normally held between July 25 and 26 attracting over 400,000 people.

Famous DJs such as David Guetta, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens and Afrojack will be part of the lineup which will include around 60 other artists.

Tickets will be priced at €12.5 for the day or €20 for both days and will be available for purchase as soon as tomorrow, Thursday, on the Tomorrowland website.

The organisers have also released a video to give an idea of what the 3D experience of the festival will be like.

Tomorrowland was created in 2005 by the Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, with the aim of creating a daytime electronic music festival and is now held every summer in the town of Boom, between Brussels and Antwerp.