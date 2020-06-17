Elderly Homes in Spain Hit with Hefty €85 Covid Charge to Cover New Cleaning and Security Protocol

The French company, Colisee, which owns 50 elderly homes in Spain has asked residents to pay an €85 ‘COVID charge’ to cover the new cleaning and security protocols they have established.

According to FACUA, an NGO which defends consumer rights the Colisee group sent out a letter asking customers to pay a COVID fee.

Colisee contends that this fee has been created in order to “promote extra security measures” in the “elderly homes” and that the “next invoice will include a temporary contribution of €85 per month”. This additional fee will last until December of 2020.

However, the French company insists that this fee is completely voluntary and that only their private facilities will be charged.

The autonomous communities which have provided the elderly homes with this extra material to buff up their security protocol are disgusted and warn that they will not tolerate this kind of assume.

FACUA has assured that even if they demand this fee, it does not make it legal and they encourage customers to sanction the centres which demand the payment.

This is not the first business to demand money in exchange for the ‘COVID charge’, as a bar in the Canary Islands recently caused up a stir on social media.