Costa del Sol resort Torremolinos and Costa Almeria’s Mojacar top choices for Spanish holidaymakers’ post-lockdown summer getaway

TORREMOLINOS is the top choice for Spanish holidaymakers’ post-lockdown summer getaway, online travel agency Buscounchollo.com reports.

The Costa del Sol and Spain’s other Mediterranean beach destinations stand out as the distinct favourites among the Spanish tourist market, the bookings over the last 10 days or so reveal.

Murcia’s Costa Calida is the second most popular, particularly localities like Mazarron, and the Costa Almeria is third, with Mojacar, Roquetas de Mar and Aguadulce the standout options.

Completing the top five destinations for summer break bookings are the Costa Brava, notably Tossa del Mar, and Canary Island Tenerife.

In a promising sign for the revival of the Covid-19 crisis-battered tourism industry, the online travel agency also reported a massive 185 per cent increase in bookings over the 10 days in comparison to the previous 10-day period.

Meanwhile traffic on its website went up by 210 per cent, strongly pointing to Spaniards planning to take holidays this year.

“National tourism is becoming the main travel option for this atypical summer, accumulating the majority of reservations”, commented Buscounchollo.com Chief Marketing Officer Nacho Vallina.