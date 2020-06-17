Coronavirus UK: Staff at Chicken Factory Supplying M&S Self-Isolate after COVID-19 Outbreak

Staff at a chicken factory in Wales that supplies to a number of UK brands have been forced into self-isolation following an outbreak of coronavirus.

The cluster of new cases came to light at the 2 Sisters food processing plant which is located in Llangefni in North Wales.

The firm is one of the biggest food producers in the UK, supplying to Fox’s Biscuits, Holland’s Pies and Marks & Spencer.

There are serious concerns about the affect of the cluster outbreak on the production output at the 2 Sisters factory.

A spokesman for 2 Sisters said the factory had implemented a “series of measures in place for some time”, including regular and intensive deep cleaning and social distancing to keep workers safe.