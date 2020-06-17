Coronavirus UK: Health Secretary Matt Hancock seen Breaking Social Distancing Rules in Parliament

UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has been spotted flouting his own rules in Parliament after Prime Minister’s Questions today.

Mr Hancock could be seen very clearly walking up to a colleague in the main chamber of the House of Commons and straight into a cordoned-off area where social distancing is imposed.

The Health Secretary is seen on camera putting his hand on the other MP’s shoulder as the pair stood just inches apart for a brief moment.

Another MP joined their conversation and together, they filled the width of the pathway to the chamber area, rather than proceeding in single file.

The encounter came in the face of strict measures put in place in Parliament, designed to allow for social distancing in the chamber during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Hancock has yet to make a comment.