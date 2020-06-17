Cecil Rhodes statue at Oxford University to be removed

THE statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes is to be taken down, Oriel College have decided.

The governing body of the college at Oxford University met this afternoon to discuss the removal of the 19th century politician’s statue after mounting pressure from students and protesters about the South African’s links to racism and colonialism.

The statue was put up at the college in the former student’s honour when he donated £100,000 towards the development of the college’s Rhodes building, which opened its doors in 1911 – nine years after Cecil Rhodes died.

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Oxford today in a bid to influence the meeting and protesters had gathered 180,000 signatures on petition for Oriel College to remove the statue.

-- Advertisement --



Oriel College has also agreed to launch an independent commission of inquiry to the key issues that come with the removal of the statue. They said the commission would deal with the Rhodes legacy and how to improve access and attendance of BAME students, and look at how the college’s commitment diversity would sit with its history.