BRITISH MAN EXTRADITED TO THE UK FACING MURDER CHARGES

After a European Arrest Warrant was issued in October, Jamie Rothwell was detained by Spanish police

The 33-year-old has since been extradited and appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was charged with conspiring with others between July 2014 and October 2015 to murder two men. Rothwell was remanded in custody to appear next at Manchester Crown Court on July 15.Last month,

Greater Manchester Police said his arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into rival organised crime groups in the city.

Rothwell is also accused of two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.