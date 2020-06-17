Brazilian Drug Lord Hides Hundreds of Kilos of Marijuana in ‘Coronavirus Coffins’

The Military Police in Goias, Brazil, seized hundreds of kilos of Marijuana which they found stuffed inside of coffins in which the transporter claimed there were bodies of Covid-19 victims.

Both coffins were sealed shut and transported by a funeral car which was being driven across Brasil by a 22-year-old.

The vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint last Monday on a federal highway and the nervousness of the young driver made the police suspicious.

The driver claimed the coffins were filled with the bodies of two victims who had died as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, however, the officers decided to take a look inside.

Inside they found 300 kilos of marijuana which had been transported across the country from the city of Ponta Pora on the border with Paraguay and was destined for Goiania.

Brazil is currently the second most affected country in the world with over 45,000 deaths and over 920,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.