Biologist reveals the waste below the waves in shocking video shot off the coast of Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A biologist has revealed the extent of discarded waste below the waves in a shocking video shot off the coast of Alicante province on Spain’s Costa Blanca.
THE footage, taken by Alberto, a biologist from Alicante known on Instagram as @thewildpassport, was shot close to Elche, and has gone viral after being viewed by more than 90,000 people.
•🇬🇧 ⚠️ PLEASE SHARE ⚠️ We never ask you to share my photos or videos but this is unacceptable, we have to rise awareness of what is happening. I wanted to dive to get some footage of the sea live in La Cala de Ali (Alicante) but look what I found. Just wipes, tissues and plastics everywhere. It is one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen, I couldn’t believe it was in my hometown. We must change, we can’t keep destroying the environment this way. We must realise that killing the oceans is killing ourselves. No one will save the planet for us, and we are running out of time. We are responsible of our acts, just think twice before doing something that will harm the only planet where we can live, like throwing things to the WC or littering at the beach. Let’s change our mind and create a new normality, it’s the only way we can give nature a chance to recover. /•🇪🇸 ⚠️ POR FAVOR COMPARTE ⚠️ Nunca pedimos que compartas nuestras fotos o vídeos pero esto es inaceptable, tenemos que crear conciencia de lo que está sucediendo. Quería bucear para obtener algunas imágenes de la vida marina en La Cala de Ali (Alicante) pero mira lo que encontré. Solo toallitas, pañuelos y plásticos por todas partes. Es una de las cosas más horribles que he visto, no podía creer que fuera en la ciudad donde vivo. Tenemos que cambiar, no podemos seguir destruyendo el medio ambiente de esta manera. Tenemos que darnos cuenta de que matar los océanos es matarnos a nosotros mismos. Nadie salvará el planeta por nosotros y nos quedamos sin tiempo. Somos responsables de nuestros propios actos, solo piénsatelo dos veces antes de hacer algo que dañará al único planeta donde podemos vivir, como tirar cosas por el water o tirar basura en la playa. Cambiemos de opinión y creemos una nueva normalidad, es la única forma en que podemos darle a la naturaleza la oportunidad de recuperarse.
He captioned the video: “We never ask you to share my photos or videos but this is unacceptable, we have to raise awareness of what is happening.
“I wanted to dive to get some footage of the sea life in La Cala de Ali (Alicante) but look what I found. Just wipes, tissues and plastics everywhere. It is one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen, I couldn’t believe it was in my hometown.
“We must change, we can’t keep destroying the environment this way. We must realise that killing the oceans is killing ourselves. No one will save the planet for us, and we are running out of time.”
Alberto added: “We are responsible for our acts, just think twice before doing something that will harm the only planet where we can live, like throwing things into the toilet or littering at the beach.
“Let’s change our mind and create a new normality, it’s the only way we can give nature a chance to recover.”