Biologist reveals the waste below the waves in shocking video shot off the coast of Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A biologist has revealed the extent of discarded waste below the waves in a shocking video shot off the coast of Alicante province on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE footage, taken by Alberto, a biologist from Alicante known on Instagram as @thewildpassport, was shot close to Elche, and has gone viral after being viewed by more than 90,000 people.

He captioned the video: “We never ask you to share my photos or videos but this is unacceptable, we have to raise awareness of what is happening.

“I wanted to dive to get some footage of the sea life in La Cala de Ali (Alicante) but look what I found. Just wipes, tissues and plastics everywhere. It is one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen, I couldn’t believe it was in my hometown.

“We must change, we can’t keep destroying the environment this way. We must realise that killing the oceans is killing ourselves. No one will save the planet for us, and we are running out of time.”

Alberto added: “We are responsible for our acts, just think twice before doing something that will harm the only planet where we can live, like throwing things into the toilet or littering at the beach.

“Let’s change our mind and create a new normality, it’s the only way we can give nature a chance to recover.”