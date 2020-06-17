Beach assistants join special summer operation in resort town Mojacar on Spain’s Costa Almeria

MOJACAR’S beach season is now officially open, with 80 new beach assistants joining the teams working to keep the municipal coastline safe and free of any risk of Covid-19 infection.

The assistants are supporting the 24 lifeguards and two coordinators, Local Police officers and associated staff on duty between now and September. Their job is to ensure all beach-goers and bathers comply with the Andalucia Government’s safe beaches regulations and to support council’s work in making Mojacar a safe destination.

Junta de Andalucia Almeria provincial Health delegate Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, along with Mojacar Mayor Rosmari Cano, welcomed the assistants earlier this week, telling them the task ahead of them is an important link in the chain of measures the council has taken.

Belmonte took the opportunity to thank the local authority for its efforts to reactivate tourism, remarking on how crucial the sector is to the local and regional economies, and for achieving what he said is the high level of safety and quality which is a benchmark for the Mojacar and Almeria brands.

Given Mojacar has 17 kilometres of coastline, generally uncrowded beaches and relatively low population, the council has decided imposing restrictions on hours for beach-goers and how long they can stay is not necessary.

There are however new information panels advising beach-goers on the current social distancing rules and maximum beach capacity at beach entrances, and cleaning and disinfection measures have been reinforced.

All staff in contact with the public have to follow a strict disinfection protocol and have their temperatures taken at the beginning of each shift.

Mojacar has registered just two positive Covid-19 cases, which were successfully controlled early on at the same private address.