Airline Norwegian re-launching Scandinavia connections to Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca in response to demand

AIRLINE Norwegian is re-launching 76 routes at the beginning of July, including 14 flights between Scandinavia and Spain.

From the beginning of next month the company will operate connections between Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm with Alicante, Malaga and Palma, as well as Barcelona.

There will also an Oslo to Gran Canaria service and a Bergen to Alicante flight.

In all there will be 84 weekly flights between the five Spanish airports and the Scandinavian nations.

Norwegian said the re-launch was a response to passenger demand.

The Covid-19 crisis has meant that the company has been operating just 13 routes.

“Many of our customers have expressed their desire for Norwegian to return to the skies and to fly to many more destinations, commented company CEO Jacob Schram.

“I have good news for all those who want to travel with us: we are returning to the skies with more planes and with flights to destinations in demand from our customers. We want to compete and to contribute to the gradual return to the society of normality”, he added.

Last year 4.47 million passengers on flights between Scandinavia and Spain, representing a nearly 46 per cent market share.