Vital charity support for breast cancer surgery women is back

A VITAL service for women who have had breast cancer surgery in Spain that was closed down by the corona virus lockdown is open for business again.

Costa del Sol-based charity Knitted Knockers supplies handmade breast protheses for women who have undergone a mastectomy and either choose not to have reconstructive surgery, or are unable to do so.

The charity had been forced to suspend sending its much-loved and much-needed ‘breast inserts’ to women across the coast and around the country due to the pandemic lockdown.

But this week the charity announced that it could now start up its free service distributing the special 100% cotton with hypoallergenic filling knitted knockers again.

-- Advertisement --



Knitted knockers are available in all cup sizes and are lightweight, comfortable alternatives to heavy and often uncomfortable silicone prostheses regularly recommended after surgery. They help to give women shape in their clothes.

Maria Bailey, president of Knitted Knockers España, said: “Our knitted knockers help women to feel confident and happy with their figures after what can often be a very traumatic and life-changing surgery. We are delighted to say that our volunteers are knitting away and we are ready to distribute to those in need.”

To order free knitted knockers, or find more information, visit the website: www.kkscostadelsol.org or email info.spanishknockers@gmail.com.