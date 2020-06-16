Village in Spain’s Costa del Sol Hosts Miss World Malaga and Mister International Malaga Final

THE village of Benahavis, closely associated with Marbella, will be hosting the Grand Final Galas of Miss World Malaga and Mister International Malaga in the Plaza El Pilar at 10pm on July 11.

It is assumed that there will still be certain requirements with regards to social distancing even though Spain is likely to be out of the state of alarm by then so entry will be allowed for tickets holders only who have made advance reservations.

Details of how to obtain tickets will be released by the Benahavis council later in June.