Velez-Malaga Town Hall announce launch of new app to let residents know of free beach space in Axarquia

THE Concejalía de Playas of Velez-Malaga has announced a new application that will allow users to know the available capacity of beaches in the area.

The mobile application will report the status of the coastal capacity at any time and in real-time. Jesús Pérez Atencia; the councillor for New Technologies stated that the Veleño coastline is “one of the safest on the Costa del Sol and with this new system we can keep it that way.”

Atencia also pointed out that the operation of the application is simple, once the app is downloaded, search for Velez-Malaga and access the beaches menu if a green dot is displayed there is available space and if there is a red dot it is full.

The app not only allows shows the capacity of the beaches but also gives incident reports and municipal news.