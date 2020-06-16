Urgent Police Appeal to Find Family of Little Girl Wondering London’s Wembley Streets Alone

London’s Met Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate the family of a little girl found wondering the streets of London’s Wembley today, alone.

According to the Met, police officers were called to Byron Road in Wembley after they were alerted to reports of a young child found “wandering alone in the street”. She is currently being looked after by officers. However, the young girl hasn’t been able to tell them who she is or where she lives, stated the police. If you can provide any information to help reunite her with her family, please call the police on 101 and quote CAD 7750/15JUN20.