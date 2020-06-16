UK: Greggs to Reopen 800 Branches from Thursday with New Rules

MUCH to the delight of pretty much the whole nation, Greggs will be opening its doors to 800 stores from Thursday.

The nation’s favourite baker has come out of quarantine, with the goal of welcoming fans of the bakery’s iconic sausage rolls to the remaining 1,000 stores by early July.

Some of the new safety measures in place to protect staff will be a reduced menu to allow for social distancing in the kitchens and workspaces.

Capacity in each of Greggs’ stores will be reduced, also to allow for two metres distance between customers.

Greggs has warned that it doesn’t expect sales to be very good as the chain reopens, mainly because of them only being able to serve a limited number of customers.

As a result of the expected fall in sales, an unspecified proportion of staff “will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal,” the company said.