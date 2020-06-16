Two British Travellers take COVID-19 Back into New Zealand after 3 Weeks without Infections

Reports are emerging of two new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, just after the country has seen no new infections for more than 3 weeks.

The new cases have been linked to recent travel from the UK. Two women from the same family, one in her 30s and the other in her 40s, arrived in New Zealand on 7th June, booking into a hotel in Auckland under managed isolation.

For unknown reasons, the pair were given permission to leave quarantine early so they could travel to the NZ capital Wellington to attend a family funeral. They had not at that stage been tested for COVID-19.

The women were tested in Wellington at a drive-through facility. One of the women had experienced symptoms, whereas the other was symptom-free. Both tested positive for the virus and efforts are now being made to trace any people they may have had contact with while in the country.