TV star Paddy McGuinness in Top Gear car smash

TOP Gear star Paddy McGuinness walked away unscathed after the £250,000 Lamborghini he was test driving spun out of control on a country lane today.

The TV star was filming an episode for the next series of the popular show when the accident happened near Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales. It is thought Paddy misjudged a corner before spinning off the road in the red Lamborghini Diablo.

Paramedics were on the scene, but a source from the show said the 46-year-old was shaken but unhurt in the accident.

The super car was left sitting in a field after the smash and was seen later being towed away on the back of a truck.

The BBC show is no stranger to car crashes, with former presenter Richard Hammond narrowly escaping with his life after a high speed crash in 2017.