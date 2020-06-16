Torre del Mar businesses launch ice cream event to boost Axarquia regions economy in Spain

From June 19 to 28, the ice cream makers in Torre del Mar join forces for a special ice cream route.

THE idea came about a long time ago, explains promoter Jonathan Valderrama, owner of Heladería Sanoni, one of the parlours participating in the experience and with this event, they hope to.

Seven parlours will participate, they are: Zeus, Neptuno, Buenavista, Tramontana, Ana Garrigós, Sanoni and La Golosa who will each present a new ice cream, 100 per cent artisan and with two flavours, which they will later incorporate into their respective showcases.

With the slogan, ‘No pidas un helado, pide una experiencia,’ attendees, in exchange for €3, will be able to taste new flavours and score each business by a voting card.