Today in history! June 16

On this day in history…

1976 – South Africa Soweto Violence

Violence erupted in a number of South African townships including Soweto with violent clashes between black demonstrators. The violence was triggered by a march of 10,000 students carrying banners and slogans, saying “Down with Afrikaans” and “Viva Azania” (the name given to South Africa by black nationalists).

1992 – UK Diana: Her True Story Published

A controversial book was been published about Princess Diana entitled “Diana: Her True Story”. The author Andrew Morton insisted he has reliable sources for the book including claims about her attempted suicide on several occasions over the last decade. But Buckingham Palace has said Princess Diana did not co-operate with the biography in any way whatsoever.

2003 – UK Tony Blair Under Pressure

The British Prime Minister came under increasing pressure from his own party members and the opposition for deceiving the British public for the justifications to go war with Iraq. Claims included using intelligence to justify a policy which was already settled rather than using the intelligence to form the policy. After having taken control in Iraq no evidence was found of weapons of mass destruction and the justification given for the war now by Tony Blair is the freedom of the Iraqi people.

2007 – Hostages Freed in Nigeria

Abductors freed ten Indian nationals that had been held hostage for two weeks. The release came a few days after a former militia leader was released on bail, and a week after several other hostages were set free.

2008 – U.S.A. Honda FCX Clarity Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars

Honda delivered the first of 200 Honda FCX Claritys which ran on hydrogen and electricity, emitting only water vapour. They were only available on lease, and in California where there were a few hydrogen fueling stations.

2012 – China Sends First Woman to Space

China launched its latest space mission that would include the country’s first woman astronaut. Liu Yang, a 33-year-old military pilot, was a part of the crew aboard the Shenzhou-9 capsule that would spend a week at the Tiangong space lab to test systems and conduct experiments.