The Coyote Saloon on Spain’s Costa del Sol Brings Live Music Back with Queen of Magic

SLOWLY but surely live music is returning to the Costa del Sol but in accordance with the rules governing the state of alarm.

Popular Malaga tribute band Queen of Magic will be bringing the magic of Queen to the Coyote Bowling Saloon in Mijas on Saturday June 20 from 11pm with free admission but as only 100 can be admitted you need to call 952 585 356 to make a reservation as its tables only.

The four members of the band have studied the music of Queen and perform in a way that the audience feels that they are listening to the original group itself.

They have a wide repertoire including all the most popular hits and they play nine songs note for note as on the original records and another nine songs recreating the sound from the Kind of Magic concert performed at Wembley in 1986.