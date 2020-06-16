Study in Spain Shows 20 School Children Can Come Into Contact With 800 People Over 2 Days

A study conducted by Spain’s University of Granada has shown that a group of 20 school children can come into contact with over 800 people over the course of two days.

The Ministry of Education in Spain has ruled that children aged 10 or below will not need to adhere to the strict social distancing guidelines. This means no mandatory use of masks and no need to ensure the 2-metre minimum distance between pupils.

However, a study by the University of Granada has proven that a group of 20 children can come into contact with over 800 people in just two days. Therefore, academics have asked for more rigorous security measures to be adopted in school environments.

Given the results of this study, the chance of another spike in infections is likely, which will force education centres to close once again.

The main issue outlined by the scientists and academics who conducted this study is that the health and education authorities have not provided a detailed plan on how the return to school will be carried out. Nor have they provided education centres with any alternative plans of action.

The study is based on the average family size which includes 2 adults and 1.5 children, which means that each child in a 20 person class would have an average exposure to 74 individuals in their first day back at school.