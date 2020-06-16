Spain’s Borders Reopen but its a Long Road to Recovery for Tourism

THE first tourists in 93 days landed in Mallorca yesterday, with each of the German visitors saying they felt “completely safe” on the Spanish island.

More than 10,000 German holidaymakers were allowed into the Balearic Islands yesterday, as part of “travel corridor” trials.

Spaniards themselves are prohibited from travelling to the Balearics and it will be another week until the rest of the country has caught up with other European nations.

There is still very much an attitude of cautious optimism in Spain’s tourism sector. Having experienced one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, the government is anxious to prevent a second – and potentially more economically damaging – wave of the disease.

Tourism represents a contribution of around €159 billion to the Spanish economy, which makes it one of the nation’s most important sectors.

However, tourism has obviously been hit hard during the months when borders were closed around the world.

The travel corridor trials with German tourists in Mallorca are hoped to be just the beginning of the revival of tourism in Spain.