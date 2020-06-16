Spain’s Andalucia Invests €34.5m to Make Costa del Sol Beaches ‘Safe’ for Holidaymakers

The Andalucian Government has announced the launch of its “Secure Beaches Plan” to ensure the safety of locals and holiday makers visiting the Costa del Sol and other coastal towns in the region.

IN a presentation on Monday, spokesperson for the Junta of Andalucia Elías Bendodo indicated that in total the regional Government has invested €34.5 million in a pioneering beach safety plan. It will ensure “both the material and human resources needed to guarantee normality” in more than 300 beaches across its 1,000 kilometres of coastline in 60 coastal municipalities across the region. At least €10.5 million of that budget will be used to “reinforce the safety and cleanliness of its infrastructures, as well as buy additional equipment”, pointed out Bendodo. “That investment has been used to buy 75 pick-up vehicles, 21 buggies, 81 quads, 13 boats, 14 jet skis, 154 lifebuoys and much more.”

Around €24 million has also been spent on hiring 3,000 beach assistants to patrol the coastline until September 15. “Approximately, 84,000 applications were received for the beach assistant positions, of which 29,000 pertained to Malaga,” he confirmed. “The beach assistants will keep an eye on bathers, control the beach capacity and ensure that safety and protection measures are met by visitors”. All of these measures and investments will contribute to locals and holiday makers enjoying the coast “with tranquility and normally this summer”, he added.

Apart from ensuring safety on the beaches, the Junta will ensure that all companies can perform tests on staff to ensure that professionals that serve in the sector are Covid-19 free, so they can’t transmit the virus, as reported.