Six thousand self-employed and SME’s in Costa Blanca’s Alicante apply for a chunk of €5 million C0vid-19 aid

Almost six thousand self-employed workers and SME’s in Alicante have applied for a chunk of €5 million C0vid-19 aid allocated by the city council.

THE cash has been earmarked to help companies with up to 10 workers as well as “domestic workers, artists, those in the bullfighting and agricultural industries and sea workers”, to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dealines for applications expired at 11.45pm last night, with 5,956 registered requests.

The City Council has reinforced its team of civil servants to process them swiftly, with recipients receiving subsidies of between €750 and €2,000, depending on the size and whether they were forced to close on March 14 or have lost 40 per cent of their turnover compared to the first quarter of the year.

Mari Carmen of the Local Economic and Social Development Agency, Impulsalicante, which dealt with the applications, said: “The aim is to speed up the processing and resolution of applications so that they can be paid as soon as possible.

“The €5 million will help to inject money into the city’s economy to help maintain and relaunch business and commercial activity”.