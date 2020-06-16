Selective Testing: Ministry of Health Open to Testing Tourists Who Arrive In Spain’s Canary Islands for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has admitted that it is open to the idea of testing tourists for Covid-19, in a selective manner, as they arrive in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The incoming tourists who are selected for a test would be chosen on the basis of certain flights, groups, or characteristics which fit with pre-determined epidemiological criterion.

For weeks, the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, has been insisting that any foreign tourists visiting the islands must undergo a coronavirus test.

He has campaigned for these to take place at the country of origin, however, there are certain complicated legalities which would make this difficult and therefore, Torres has agreed to do the tests in the Canary Islands.

However, testing all of the incoming travellers would be a difficult ordeal and therefore the Ministry of Health is open to spreading the costs by only conducting selective testing. This will not be done in a discriminatory manner but perhaps after conducting an epidemiological surveillance survey. If the survey answers raise any second guesses or questions then perhaps a test could be conducted after.