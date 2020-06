The body of a 33-year-old man who fell into a ravine yesterday was recovered early hours this morning in Spain’s Albacete.

THE walker reportedly fell in an area of “very difficult terrain” in Letur at 9.15pm and an emergency search and rescue involved Molinos fire department, Guardia Civil, an emergency physician, a basic life support ambulance and Civil Protection.

According to sources from the Castilla-La Mancha Emergency Service 112, the man’s body was found at around 3.30 am this morning.