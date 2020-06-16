Spain’s Ministry of Education and Sports has affirmed that schools in Costa del Sol and across Andalucia will conduct rapid Covid-19 tests on teachers when they are conducting face to face activities.

THE school unions believe it is “essential” for face-to-face teaching activities to recommence albeit at a smaller ratio which guarantees physical distance in the classrooms.

This lowering of a ratio has been branded as an “absolute necessity” along with the need to “increase staff” and increase the means and hourly resources for the teachers who must now adapt to these new circumstances.

Back to school measures have not been as clear as the new protocols established in other areas of life. One measure that was introduced is that children younger than 10 will not be forced to carry out social distancing in a strict manner whilst the older children would.

There has also been the issue of a digital divide during the quarantine which has affected children from lower financial means as they could not easily connect to Wi-Fi or access a computer in order to carry on with their lessons from home.