RESULT OF A LONG FORGOTTEN PROTEST?

Moss-Covered Statue of the Virgin Mary found in a Spanish River.

Earlier this month Fernando Brey was casting for trout in the Sar River outside of Santiago de Compostela in Spain when he tripped over a mossy object. It turned out to be a 330-pound granite sculpture

“I noticed the stone was square—which is odd in a river Fernando said, “And then I looked at its lines, at the cape and at the shape of the head. And I said to myself: ‘There’s something here.’”

Brey returned the next day to photograph the sculpture, which is carved on four of its five sides and depicts Mary with child and two angels suspended above her head. He sent the images to a member of the Association for the Defense of the Galician Cultural Heritage, who brought the statue to the attention of the Ministry of Culture.

The sculpture was removed last Monday and brought to the Museum of Pilgrimage and Santiago in Santiago de Compostela for analysis.

Early evidence suggests that the statue was carved in a Galician gothic style, which would date it back to the 14th century.

The visages of both the Virgin Mary and her child are missing, suggesting that the statue may have been attacked in an effort to desanctify it,