Reckless Driver in Costa del Sol’s Marbella Zigzagging Through Cars in The Opposite Direction to Evade Police

A reckless driver in Costa del Sol’s Marbella was arrested whilst trying to evade the police as he drove in the opposite direction zigzagging through cars on the highway.

Local Police officers in Marbella have arrested a man who was driving on the A-7 highway in the opposite direction, as he was putting the health and safety of other driver’s at risk.

The incident occurred at 10:00 a.m. when a driver stepped on the accelerator after seeing a police presence in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood. He was asked by the police to stop several times but, as he was driving without a license, he chose to ignore them and flee.

There were five other passengers in the vehicle who all got out, a woman was in the passenger seat and also tried to exit the vehicle, but it was too late.

Sources confirm that the man had run through several red traffic lights and that a woman was about to be run over. The driver lost control of the car when he arrived at La Bajadilla at a high speed.

Thankfully he was stopped when he began to circulate in the opposite direction on the A-7. Cars who were circulating as normal had to quickly brake to avoid an accident and the police chase ended when the vehicle skidded across the road and he lost control.

He is now under the custody of Marbella’s Local Police Force.