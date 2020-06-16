Recently Married, Wife Pays Tribute to US Fighter Pilot Killed in North Sea Crash

The American pilot killed when his F-15C Eagle fighter crashed into the North Sea off the Yorkshire coast, has been named as First Lieutenant Kenneth Allen, known as ‘Kage’ by his family and friends.

His heartbroken wife, Hannah, who he married just four months ago, paid a devastating tribute to him yesterday, saying she felt “beyond blessed to have loved him in his life”.

She wrote: “He is gone. I’m shaking, I got a priesthood blessing and he told me Kage is so sorry. Typical Kage to apologize even though he shouldn’t. No words to express how shaken I am. Kage was perfect, never been treated with more love and respect in my life.”

Kenneth Allen’s next of kin have been informed of his passing.