PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S 34000 EURO SECURITY BILL FOR CANADA STAY BRANDED AS OUTRAGEOUS

Released police documents show 33,486 euro was spent on overtime and expenses over a two-month period

A security bill for more than 33,000 euro for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stay in Canada has been branded as an “outrageous use of tax payers money.

According to, documents that have been obtainedl the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spent at least $56,384 (33,4860 euro) from 18 November 2019 to 19 January 2020 on protection for the couple.

The sum includes overtime, travel, meals and other expenses but does not include salaries.

Aaron Wudrick, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said: “More than $50,000 (32,765 euro), is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the fact that this is taxpayers’ money covering bills for one of the most famous and wealthy couples in the world.”

The organisation were behind a petition signed by more than 80,000 Canadians, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to pay any security costs with taxpayers’ money.

The RCMP told the Canadian Taxpayers Federation protection of the couple ended on March 14.

It added: “For security reasons and to protect our operations, we are not releasing salary costs.

“Security costs for protection are covered through the existing operational budget.”.