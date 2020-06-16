Parisians take to the Bicycle amid Coronavirus Transmission Fears in the French Capital

Parisians are rushing to buy new bicycles or having old ones repaired in an attempt to avoid crowded buses and metro trains and minimise the risk of coronavirus infection.

Since France began to lift its lockdown measures on May 11, the number of cyclists has exploded, both retailers and repair shops are struggling to keep up with the demand. It is well known that driving around Paris is an art on its own but these days you could be forgiven for thinking you are cycling on the main streets of China.

“Demand has completely shot through the roof,” Stein van Oosteren, spokesman for the bicycle association Vélo Île-de-France in the Paris region. “Shock events have always paved the way for the ‘bicyclisation’ of many countries – in Denmark, for example, it was the economic crisis in the 1980s that made bigger infrastructure projects too expensive, and in the Netherlands it was the oil crisis of the 1970s. And today, the coronavirus is having exactly the same effect.”

Local residents look on in amazement every morning to watch the thousands of cyclists edging their way to work in what seems like the biggest street race of all time.

-- Advertisement --



According to the national bicycle group Vélo et Territoire, the number of French cyclists increased by 28 percent in May compared to the same period a year ago.