Owners chancing unlicenced holiday lets in Spain’s Costa del Sol and popular traveller destinations run risk of hefty fines

WITH the lifting of Spain’s state of alarm just days away and the prospect of sun and beach-hungry visitors arriving on the Costa del Sol and other popular destinations from across Spain and Europe, demand for holiday rentals this summer could be healthy, even in these strange pandemic times.

But property owners tempted to make some easy money out of unlicenced tourism lets could be letting themselves in for potentially hefty fines if they get caught out.

Each region of Spain has its own particular laws and all sorts of regulations which owners have to comply with, but authorities in each keep an eye out for anyone trying to get away with vacation rentals without going through the proper procedures.

In Andalucia for example, properties have to be on the ‘Registro de Turismo de Andalucia’. Advertising a beach apartment or a lovely villa with a pool on one of the holiday rentals websites or anywhere else without indicating the register inscription code is not allowed and is asking for trouble.

There have also been alleged reports of police checking second-home utility bills to look for indications an unregistered property is being rented out to tourists on the sly.

The common legal advice for owner before going down the holiday rental road is to check the rules and regulations in the relevant area.