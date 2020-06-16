One of the prettiest beaches in Spain, Los Muertos in Carboneras, open for summer season

PLAYA de Los Muertos, regularly voted one of the prettiest beaches in Spain, is open for the summer season.

Carboneras council reported that Los Muertos, famous also for featuring in Hollywood blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade starring Sean Connery and Harrison Ford, is now fully prepared for beach-goers along with the municipality’s six other beaches.

The local authority explained that all the services set out in this year’s municipal beach plan are now operating, along with a contingency plan due to the Covid-19 situation.

This means there are limits on the number of people allowed onto all seven of the beaches, in accordance with health authority instructions. There are also notices feature specific recommendations and cleaning services have been reinforced on the beaches themselves and for the showers, toilets, foot washers and other infrastructure.

“The people of Carboneras live from the beaches and the sea as an essential part of our daily life, get-togethers and fun”, remarked Tourism councillor Isabel Hernandez, also pointing out they are “one of our main attractions for attracting visitors in the summer months.”

She said it is therefore “an absolute priority” for the local government team that they “reach tourism excellence through quality municipal services.”

Three of Carboneras’ beaches – the El Ancon, Las Marinicias and Los Barquicos-Los Cocones boast blue flags this year. They, along with El Corral, also have the Q for Tourism Quality distinction.