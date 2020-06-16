On the lookout on Spain’s Costa Almeria to keep beaches free of C0vid-19 infection risk

BEACH monitors have this week started taking up their posts along the length of the Costa Almeria airline as part of the efforts to ensure the province’s beaches are safe and free of any risk of the spread of Covid-19 this summer season.

The Junta de Andalucia has contracted 660 of the beach control assistants in all for Almeria. Their main tasks are to ensure beach-goers and bathers comply with all the regulations and conditions for using beaches in the circumstances created by the pandemic: social distancing, maximum capacity limits and hygiene and safety measures.

The regional government delegate for Health and Families, Juan de Belmonte Cruz, joined Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and council members on Monday to welcome the 44 monitors assigned to the municipality.

In Vera, as well as in the province’s 12 other coastal localities, the beach assistants have been kitted out with equipment including masks, gloves, sunglasses, sun protection cream, a white cap, blue shorts and a Junta de Andalucia polo shirt with the slogan ‘Playas Seguras’ (Safe Beaches), on the back.

They are also provided with a smartphone with internet connection, email, Whatsapp and access to the Junta de Andalucia’s 112 emergency service application.

The beaches of Almeria city have been allocated the most monitors, with 126, followed by Roquetas de Mar with 114 and El Ejido with 102. Mojacar has 80, Adra 46, Vera its 44, Nijar 38, Carboneras 36, Cuevas del Almanzora 30, Pulpi 16, Garrucha 14, Balanegra 10 and Enix just four.