Nerja looks to boost essential blood stocks with donations drive in Spain’s Axarquia region

BLOOD donations are always necessary, but now even more so. Surgeries that were postponed by the pandemic will be resumed and the possibility that blood will be needed is greater than in recent weeks.

The Centro de Transfusión in Nerja must prepare to have the reserves at a good level and for that the help of all residents is essential.

For this, a new donation campaign has been arranged for Monday, June 22.

-- Advertisement --



Due to the exceptional situation in which we live, it will be necessary to book an appointment in advance on the phone number 951 034 120.

The mobile unit will be in the Sala Mercado, from 10am to 2pm and from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.