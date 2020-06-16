Nerja is voted the second best beach in Europe

Sixteen Spanish beaches have been voted in the top 80 beaches around Europe – with Andalucia’s Nerja taking second place.

Nerja Beach was voted as the second favourite beach of thousands of travellers, and four other Spanish beaches were in the top 20 – Cala Sa Boadella in Lloret de Mar, Bolonia Beach in Tarifa, Pregonda Beach in Menorca and Platja d’Aro on the Costa Brava. Pasjaca Beach in Croatia was number one.

European Best Destinations, based in Brussel, was set up to promote tourism and culture across the EU in conjunction with the EDEN network and more than 300 tourist offices across the European region. They compile the votes of travellers to establish the best destinations to visit.

The other Spanish beaches that were recognised were: Calella de Palafrugell, Costa Brava; Cala Agulla Beach, Majorca; Mitjaneta Beach, Menorca; Ballota Beach, Asturias; Playa de las Teresitas, Tenerife; Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava; The Concha, San Sebastián; Callo del Moro, Mallorca; Ribadesella Beach, Asturias and Cala Macarelleta in Menorca.