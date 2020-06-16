Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca launches two-pronged tourism campaign to lure holidaymakers to the region

Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca today launched a two-pronged tourism campaign to lure holidaymakers to the region.

THE first phase of ‘The Sun Always Rises for Murcia’ initiative aims to attract visitors from the region itself, while the second is geared towards national tourists from further afield, and will start next week when restrictions on travel between autonomous communities ARE lifted.

The promotional campaign showcases Murcia’s “rich and varied cultural, gastronomic and natural offerings”, emphasising the region’s sunny climate and “excellent geographical location”, only half an hour away from the sea or the mountains

Launching the campaign, Councillor for Employment, Economic Promotion and Tourism, Pedro García Rex, said: “The tourist commitment that this campaign is making highlights the rich offerings of Murcia in terms of cultural, gastronomic and nature tourism.

“It also focuses on its good climate throughout the year, as well as its excellent geographical location, just half an hour from the sea or the mountains.”

It will be publicised on social media platforms and in the media, TV and radio.

The head of tourism added: “‘The Sun always rises for Murcia’ aims to unify experiences and sensations in the same space. Each one of the graphic pieces reflects the light of the city, the life in its streets and squares, the eternal smile of the Murcians, the colours of the orchard and the sky, joining some of the most emblematic symbols of Murcia, such as the Cathedral and the Christ of Monteagudo, to the experiences we feel living it and visiting it.”

Garcia Rex added: “A city that brings together all the perfect scenarios for a return to normality after the health crisis. In this sense, the people of Murcia play a very important role, with their own attitude that makes us feel strong in the face of adversity.”

He also stressed enormous efforts are being made by the tourism sector “to provide security measures in this new post-Covid stage and instill confidence in visitors”.