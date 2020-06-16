Marcus Rashford’s amazing School meals campaign pushes UK Government into an extraordinary u-turn

Think back to April when the UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock scored an own goal with his cheap shot against footballers and urged them to ‘make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part’ in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. However little did he know that fast forward two months a 22-year-old’ Manchester United footballer called Marcus Rashford has not only played his part but has headed up a massive children’s campaign which helped drop the biggest cat amongst the gang of Downing Street pigeons.

Football with Brownie

Rashford’s campaign was for England’s 1.3 million children to be eligible for free schools meals during school holidays with a six-week voucher programme being put in place. Over the weekend the campaign really started to really gather pace as prominent celebrities like Piers Morgan took to their Social media platforms to show support for the campaign. Then just yesterday a spokesman for the Government insisted that the Government would not award free school meal vouchers outside of term time as the cost would be in the region of £120 million. That statement then prompted the Manchester United star to do an open letter to all MPs asking for the decision to be reversed.

Then low and behold earlier today Prime Minister praised ‘contribution to the debate around poverty’ and allowed Rashford to collect all the praise by giving the footballer to chance to announce to the world that Boris’ Government had done a spectacular u-turn. In a statement ‘to all MPs’ Mr Rashford said he was ‘thankful that they had given families one less thing to worry about’. He went onto say ‘This was never about me or you, this was never about politics, this was a cry for help from vulnerable parents all over the country and I simply provided a platform for their voices to be heard’.

As a striker who some football fans would say ‘has a killer instinct’ in front of goal I’m in no doubt that on this occasion every football fan would agree that on this occasion he destroyed the Conservative defence like a knife through butter so get the Queens honours list ready.

Written by Adam Brown