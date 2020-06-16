La Liga: Iker Casillas won’t Run for President of Spain’s Football Federation

On Monday, former goalkeeper for Real Madrid, Iker Casillas announced that he won’t be running for the presidency of Spain’s football federation.

The announcement come at a time when La Liga is resuming play after a three month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The superstar goalkeeper had spoken of his candidature for the presidency back in February, but has since done an about-turn on the idea.

The star said: “Elections take a back seat’, referring to the more pressing importance of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he felt it inappropriate to discuss the issue as Spain faces the worst social and economic crisis on record.

Casillas had intended to ‘raise the bar’ of the Spanish football federation, although it seems his plans are now on hold.