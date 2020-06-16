Kind-hearted officers rescue kittens from car engine in Spain’s Costa Almeria report Roquetas de Mar

TWO kittens abandoned in Roquetas de Mar are safe and well thanks to kind-hearted Guardia Civil officers.

They were out on duty when they heard the tiny cats’ distressed-sounding mews. As soon as the officers finished the job they had to do they started to search for the kittens.

They eventually found one of the little creatures under a car. But the mews from the other were coming from inside the engine.

The officers set about finding the vehicle owner and managed to retrieve both kittens.

They immediately got in touch with the Vicar Can-Felina association to take care of the animals and to put them up for adoption.

The Guardia revealed that the organisation has named one of the kittens after the officer which rescued it.