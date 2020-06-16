Kate and Gerry McCann Deny Receiving Letter from German Police

THE parents of missing Madeleine McCann have denied they received a letter from the German authorities to tell them their daughter is dead.

Kate and Gerry McCann published a statement on the ‘Find Madeleine’ website to say that the reports were false.

A statement from the couple said: “Like many unsubstantiated stories in the media, this has caused unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives.

“As we have stated many times before, we will not give a running commentary on the investigation- that is the job of the law enforcement agencies and we will support them in any way requested.

Last night it was reported that German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters had written to the family to confirm that she was murdered but couldn’t divulge the details yet.